Get Schmoney: Mona Scott-Young Inks Deal With Lionsgate TV…And It’s Not Just For Reality Shows

Mona Scott-Young Signs Deal With Lionsgate TV

Mona Scott-Young is already adding work to her resume for 2019. According to page six, the “Love & Hip Hop” creator, media mogul and entrepreneur has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate TV to develop and produce unscripted series for the company’s alternative television business under her Monani Productions banner. Reportedly, Mona will also have the opportunity to develop projects across Lionsgate’s scripted, digital and other businesses.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an incredibly creative and talented producer who is one in a million,” said Lionsgate EVP and Head of Worldwide Alternative Programming Jennifer O’Connell. “Mona is a talent magnet who has established remarkable relationships in the entertainment industry and created one of TV’s biggest reality franchises. We look forward to collaborating on exciting content for our alternative programming slate and can’t wait to kick off our partnership.”

Mona seems excited about the new deal! Congratulations to her.

“I’m delighted to be working with an entrepreneurial Hollywood studio that endorses bold, original content and the artists behind it,” said Scott-Young. “I’m excited to join Kevin [Beggs], Sandra [Stern], Jen and the rest of the Lionsgate team in developing unscripted series that can break barriers and resonate across all audiences.”

We all know Mona as the creator and executive producer of the reality television franchise “Love & Hip Hop” for VH1, but did you know it’s one of the highest-rated unscripted franchises in cable TV history? Aside from TV, Mona has managed multiple Grammy winner Missy Elliott for 20 years. Most recently, she orchestrated the 30-city sold-out reunion tour of 90’s R&B group Xscape and executive produces the group’s biopic series on NBCU’s Bravo network.

Well deserved!