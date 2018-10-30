So Sad: Helicopter Crashes Into Florida Mobile Home Park, Killing At Least Two

Helicopter Crashes Into Florida Mobile Home Park And Kills Two

At least two people were killed after a helicopter crashed into a Florida mobile home park on Tuesday afternoon, according to reports from authorities.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the Sebring Falls Mobile Home Park in Highlands County shortly before 3 p.m. Two homes remain on fire, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, but fortunately, it does not appear like anyone was inside either residence when the aircraft fell from the sky.

Video from the scene of the incident depicts at least one charred residence completely engulfed by flames, which was sparked by the afternoon crash. Both confirmed fatalities were believed to be in the helicopter at the time, and there are no other suspected casualties.

Another person was injured and transported to an area hospital. The names of the victims from the crash have not yet been released.

Authorities have requested that the public avoid the area of Flare Road and Bryant Boulevard for the time being..