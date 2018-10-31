Phoni Braxton: Beyonce’s Halloween Costume Paid Homage To THIS Legend And Blew Up Twitter

Beyonce Pays Halloween Homage To Toni Braxton

It’s an annual tradition on Old Hallow’s Eve. Beyonce comes out and salutes a pivotal black woman. She does it every Halloween. She’s dressed up as Lil Kim and Janet Jackson before. So who would be the lucky lady to get the Beyonce reimagining treatment?

*drumroll*

Toni Braxton come on downnnnnn! You’re the next celebrity who will end up with a boost in streaming numbers thanks to that Beyonce Halloween push! Congratulations!

Seriously, though, Bey celebrating black women every year is a huge deal and one thing we love to see her do. Take a look at more of the pics, Toni’s reaction and the way she blew up Twitter. We stan a queen who celebrates other queens.