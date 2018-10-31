Did Someone Turn On The Flash? Kanye West Realizes He’s Been “Used” To Push An Agenda, Vows To Step Back From Politics
Kanye West Steps Back From Politics
It looks like Kanye West may have swum back from the deep end…or is at least doggy paddling his way back, slowly but surely.
Remember when we told you that Kanye was out here designing specialty sunken shirts to encourage Black folks to leave the democratic party and start rocking his favorite MAGA hat? Well, Kanye now claims he had nothing to do with it. Furthermore, he claims he’s done with being a political puppet and now wants nothing to do with politics anymore.
‘Ye dusted off his Twitter account and put this out:
Which his sunken neighbor Candace corroborated:
Finally, Kanye popped up with this — though he was careful to leave Trump’s actual name out of all of it:
Hmmm. Is Kanye seeing the light after NOBODY wanted that latest Yeezy drop? Hit the flip for more of what Kanye says he TRULY believes…
