Did Someone Turn On The Flash? Kanye West Realizes He’s Been “Used” To Push An Agenda, Vows To Step Back From Politics

Kanye West Steps Back From Politics

It looks like Kanye West may have swum back from the deep end…or is at least doggy paddling his way back, slowly but surely.

Remember when we told you that Kanye was out here designing specialty sunken shirts to encourage Black folks to leave the democratic party and start rocking his favorite MAGA hat? Well, Kanye now claims he had nothing to do with it. Furthermore, he claims he’s done with being a political puppet and now wants nothing to do with politics anymore.

‘Ye dusted off his Twitter account and put this out:

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Which his sunken neighbor Candace corroborated:

#BLEXIT is about the beautiful stories of so many black people who have awakened themselves to the possibilities of our future, as Americans. The press is trying to use Kanye’s name to create drama and further divisiveness which is WRONG. Here is statement of clarity from me: pic.twitter.com/PJSdM2PRFi — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 29, 2018

Finally, Kanye popped up with this — though he was careful to leave Trump’s actual name out of all of it:

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Hmmm. Is Kanye seeing the light after NOBODY wanted that latest Yeezy drop? Hit the flip for more of what Kanye says he TRULY believes…

SplashNews/Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images