LHHH: We Need To Talk About Shun Love Ripping HER OWN Daughter’s Wig Off To Toss It At Bridget Kelly

Shun Love vs. Brooke Was Comedy

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood was pure insanity on Monday night. Brooke and Bridget went on the hunt to see if Amber Diamond was trying to be Marcus’ side chick. What they found was a momma and daughter ready to deliver fades and wigs. Shun Love is Amber Diamond’s Momager and has her kid’s back literally from day one. So what does a ride or die momma do for her daughter? She…um…yanks her own daughter’s wig off and tosses it at enemies.

That’s right. Shun Love grabbed Amber’s wig to toss it at Bridget and Brooke and everyone was confused as hell. The fight was absolutely hilarious and Twitter had all the jokes.

Shun love keep embarrassing her daughter all the time, first the music. Now the wig snatching #LHHH pic.twitter.com/7qSJ00OMTd — colah (@xBlessedMonroe_) October 30, 2018

This is going down as one of the wildest and most hilarious fights in reality TV history. Take a look at Twitter’s meltdown…