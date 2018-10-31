Wakanda Forever: Ciara ‘Leveled Up’ Halloween As ‘Black Panther’s’ Nakia & Lupita Nyong’o Responded

Ciara Wears Nakia “Black Panther” Costume

Ciara is showing off a stunning Halloween look. The “Level Up” songstress channeled her inner Dora Milaje and dressed as Nakia from “Black Panther” for a party sponsored by Bacardi USA.

Her look also included some bangin’ braided bantu knots and a tag to Lupita Nyong’o who played Nakia in the movie.

Lupita’s since shouted out CiCi for her amazing look and said her “Wakanda knots have unraveled.”

Doesn’t Ciara look amazing?!

