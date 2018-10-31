The Hate You Jot: Soup Cookie Arrested For Racist Note About Neighbor’s Biracial Child “No Ni**ers Wanted!”

Woman Arrested For Racist Note On Neighbors Door

Another day, another racist white bish doing the most and paying the price.

According to a report on TIME, an 63-year-old Indiana native Deborah Cantwell was arrested and charged with misdemeanor intimidation and criminal mischief after leaving a racist note on her new neighbor’s door.

Earlier this month the family who hadn’t even moved into the home they just purchased got a rude awakening when they found toilet paper strewn all over their house and yard, but also a not-so-welcome-to-the-neighborhood note that reads as follows:

“No N—ERS wanted in this neighborhood – THIS IS A WHITE NEIGHBORHOOD – some people find N—ERS Stressful due to 33 years of NEGATIVE experience and it causes serious health issues,” Cantwell’s note said. “YOUR N—ER KID IS NOT WELCOME.” “YOU CAN SELL YOUR HOME AND MAKE MONEY ON IT RIGHT NOW,” the note added. “BY THE WAY HOPE YOU HAVE DEEP POCKETS.”

Well, f**k you too, lady.

The boy’s mother, Amy Pundt, started a GoFundMe to raise money to fight a hate crime (whatever the means) and said the following:

The note, that was the threat. An ENTIRE typed out (not signed) letter. A letter about my son who had been watched and plotted against. My bi-racial son. My CHILD was facing bigotry and hatred at a level I can’t even fathom. JUST FOR THE COLOR OF HIS SKIN!!!

Trumplandia is strong as ever. You need to go vote on November 6. People like Deborah Cantwell run for public office all the time.