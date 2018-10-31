It’s A Halloween Miracle: Reese’s Reveals A Vending Machine That Trades In Unwanted Candy

You Can Trade In Unwanted Halloween Candy For Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

There’s really not much you can find wrong about a holiday that revolves around acquiring as much candy as possible, but sometimes, the goods kids pick up going door-to-door just aren’t the right assortment.

Luckily for children in New York, Reese’s knows about the struggles of Halloween candy collection and making sure you get what you actually want, and they’ve got you covered with an innovative vending machine that will let people exchange their bad candy for Reese’s.

“No tricks here,” the company wrote in a tweet announcing it’s 5th Avenue candy converting machine. “Trade in your Halloween candy for Reese’s candy. What’d you expect from the GOAT of Halloween?!”

No tricks here. Trade in your Halloween candy for Reese's candy. What'd you expect from the GOAT of Halloween?! #ReesesCandyConverter #NotSorry pic.twitter.com/bTrjF2IFay — REESE'S (@reeses) October 30, 2018

The machine is only going to be active for 5 hours (or until it runs out of the 10,000 cups stored inside) on Halloween night. Lucky children can trade in their Milk Duds for one of the most top-tier candies of all time, a unique experience that raises the question: Why hasn’t this ever been done before?!

But that’s not the only thing the peanut butter cup OGs have been in the news for lately. Even though most of us can’t think of anyone who has ever looked at a Reese’s Cup and thought it should be more compact, Hershey’s recently announced plans to launch a new thinner version of the treat with 40% less of the good stuff. “Reese’s Thins” are set to launch in March.

“This product is about 40% thinner than the original cup, and it appeals to those consumers who want something sweet with more permissibility,” Hershey North America’s President Michele Buck said on a recent call with investors.

But for today, Reese’s is absolutely killing it for Halloween, and hopefully by next year, they can roll out these vending machines around the US–but maybe they should just keep ’em out year-round.

Do y’all wish there was a candy-trading vending machine when you were a kid?!