Slayyys By The Sea: Hampton’s Homecoming Brought Out The Baddest Baddies In HBCU Land
Baddest Hampton Homecoming Baes
Hampton University (aka the standard of excellence aka the REAL HU) is world-famous for its Black Ivy league pedigree, beautiful campus and gorgeous graduates who flocked back to their illustrious home by the sea to stunt, slay and sashay all over the usually unremarkable city of Hampton, Virginia.
Hit the flip to bask in the Hampton Homecoming deliciousness.
View this post on Instagram
[SWIPE LEFT] This weekend I got to spend some time at #hamptonuniversity for their homecoming and got to document the Alphas tailgate. It didn't reach the level of greatness of the #NSU tailgate but it was close lol. Link in bio for the rest of the photos.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ #fraternity #greek #icecold #college #greeklife #alphas #huhomecoming #hu #hamptonu #tailgate #homecoming #hamptonhomecoming #hamptonuniversityhomecoming #huhc18 #homecomingszn #thebetterhu #huchella #homebythesea #photography #candidphotography #canon #canoneos #canoneosr #hbcu #contentcreator
View this post on Instagram
At last check she was the Associate Manager for Global Partnerships for the NBA. But to me, she’ll always be Mini! Love you @ave_moriah and no words could describe my pride. You go girl! Miss HU X 2……… #ProudBigSis #BigThings #Hamptonians #WeWoreTheCrown #HUHC18 #HUCHELLA #MissHamptonUniversity #757 #VA #Virginia
