Ho Sit Down: Parched Pump Peddler Steve Madden Labeled Nicki Minaj A “Liar” And THESE Rappers Defended Her With CVS Receipts…
Yesterday, Steve Madden jumped in Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s beef almost 12 hours after they publicly squashed it, and the whole ordeal fizzled like a deflating balloon in his face.
Nicki had told Cardi B they were offered similar Steve Madden shoe deals as they bickered into an abyss on social media Monday and eventually they called the beef quits. Then, a healthy amount of hours later, Steve Madden had this to chime in…
Steve used the hashtag #StopLying, like a seasoned twitter troll, tagging Nicki for all of his followers to see. But the funny thing about this all is that Steve is ACTUALLY the one lying. Why lie??? Welp, we sorta have the answers, and they came straight from rappers 50 Cent and Iggy Azalea (of ALL PEOPLE).
In an Instagram post that is now deleted, 50 Cent brought forth an interview Steve Madden did in 2015, where he gloated about offering Nicki a shoe deal.
In an Instagram post that is now deleted, 50 Cent brought forth an interview Steve Madden did in 2015, where he gloated about offering Nicki a shoe deal. Steve admits that he and Nicki argued within minutes of the meeting, but he spoke with Nicki through text, resolving the issue. You can see 50’s deleted tweet here.
Nicki responded by tweeting the proof, calling SM a “dumb f*ck.” She also showed her appreciation for 50.
Here is the exact part of the interview where SM admits he wanted to work with Nicki.
Another rapstress who could have collected a check from Madden and ironically, Iggy’s foe? Nicki Minaj. “I was gonna do a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and we got into a fight the first minute we met,” he recalls, without pinpointing the exact cause. “And then we patched it up. We were cool. We text each other, we became sort of buddies. We were thinking of doing something, and I would’ve, but I was with Iggy and I thought, ‘Coke and Pepsi.’ It was a mistake. I made a mistake and I wish that I could go back in time and work with Nicki instead of Iggy.”
And if that wasn’t enough, Iggy Azalea who had a Steve Madden campaign also cosigned how messy he is, (see it here) and Nicki thanked her for speaking up.
What a mess! Do you think Steve Madden is back on that cocaine??? Because he changed his tone right away after all of this.
Nicki wasn’t buying it…
Why all the shade??? We guess Nicki is right about some of the unsolicited hate she gets. What do YOU think of all of this?
Reactions from folks after Steve Madden jumped into this Nicki beef without a parachute.
