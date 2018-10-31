Ho Sit Down: Parched Pump Peddler Steve Madden Labeled Nicki Minaj A “Liar” And THESE Rappers Defended Her With CVS Receipts…

Steve Madden Messily Called Nicki Minaj A Liar And Got Dragged

Yesterday, Steve Madden jumped in Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s beef almost 12 hours after they publicly squashed it, and the whole ordeal fizzled like a deflating balloon in his face.

Nicki had told Cardi B they were offered similar Steve Madden shoe deals as they bickered into an abyss on social media Monday and eventually they called the beef quits. Then, a healthy amount of hours later, Steve Madden had this to chime in…

.@NICKIMINAJ you can't turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying. — STEVE MADDEN (@SteveMadden) October 30, 2018

Steve used the hashtag #StopLying, like a seasoned twitter troll, tagging Nicki for all of his followers to see. But the funny thing about this all is that Steve is ACTUALLY the one lying. Why lie??? Welp, we sorta have the answers, and they came straight from rappers 50 Cent and Iggy Azalea (of ALL PEOPLE).

Hit the flip to see how 50 & Iggy unloaded the CVS receipt strap on Steve, who was parched to participate in celebrity internet beef…