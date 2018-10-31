Blackface: A Lesson In The Long, Ugly History Of Racist Faces [VIDEO]

CBS This Morning Explains Why Blackface Is So Offensive

It’s pretty sad that we’re living in a time where people are still ignorant about why blackface is racist — but clearly Megyn Kelly has demonstrated that she and plenty of others need to be educated on the dark past behind this practice. CBS Sunday Morning tackled the issue with a very thorough look at blackface in American History. Have a look below:

“Sunday Morning” contributor and WCBS anchor Maurice DuBois looks at the long and complex history of white (and even black) performers painting their faces black. For more than 100 years, minstrel shows were a popular form of entertainment on stage and film, reducing an entire race of people to stereotypes. DuBois speaks with Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Margo Jefferson, and with Eric Lott, cultural historian and professor at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, about the complicated history of a racist theatrical form.

What did you think of the report?

Hit the flip for Megyn Kelly’s own education on the subject courtesy of Roland Martin and Amy Holmes.