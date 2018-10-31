Um…Vomit: Thai Diners Discover Murdered Human Flesh In Their “Vegetarian” Meals

A Bloody Murder Turned Into A Meat-Filled Dish

Someone in Thailand has conjured up their Sweeney Todd evilness thanks to their grotesque use of human flesh.

According to Asia One, diners at a vegetarian restaurant were caught completely by surprise when they found chunks of meat in their noodles.

Naturally, their confusion caused them to complain to local authorities. The things they discovered were nothing short of disgusting.

A study of the “meat” revealed that it was not beef or pork, but it was human flesh.

An investigation of the restaurant found that the kitchen area had walls and floors splattered with blood, and there were chunks of flesh on the ground.

It gets worse.

When the Thai police arrived, they found a decaying corpse of a 61-year-old man in the property’s septic tank. At that point, the restaurant appeared to be abandoned.

The disfigured corpse was later identified as Prasit Inpathom. He was a frequent customer of the restaurant and was last seen having drinks there on October 21.

According to reports, Prasit got in a fight with the eatery’s boss and received major injuries. He had multiple knife wounds on his body and he was hit in the head with a blunt object.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the eatery’s boss tried to dispose of the patron’s body by cooking and serving it to customers.

The boss is now on the run and the police are out looking for him.

It has yet to be revealed if any customer actually digested the human flesh. It definitely would have been the best time to stick to their vegetarian principles.