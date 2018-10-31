A Lil Positivity: San Jose, California Will Pay Homeless Residents $15 An Hour To Clean Up Trash

Homeless People In California Can Get $15/Hour To Help Clean Litter

City leaders in San Jose, California have come up with a great way to help combat the litter problem that has started to plague the city–and they’re setting out on a mission to pay homeless people to pick up discarded litter and trash.

City officials have listed about 40 trash hot spots for the plan, KRON reported. The city is going to hire approximately 25 homeless people to pick it up as part of the Beautify San Jose program, which of course, sets out both to beautify the city and help give homeless residents an opportunity at a job.

Hiring the homeless will be a three-way partnership between the city of San Jose, Downtown Streets Team and Goodwill.

According to city officials, they say that some of the trash and litter is made by the homeless people of San Jose, and putting them to work makes them part of the solution to clean up the problem. Beyond that, it also helps get them off the streets and into self-sufficiency with a job that will pay pretty well as far as national standards and minimum wage goes.

The people selected to help clean up their city will be paid anywhere from $15 an hour and will work four to five hours daily, according to reports from KRON.

“We are working to transform lives,” said the San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo during a press conference.

In an attempt to beautify the streets and help the homeless population, the city of San Jose is doing more than a lot of cities around the country who have problems in both areas. Do you think any other places will pay more than homeless residents in the future to pick up trash at “hotspots” around the city?