Bye Vince! Tamar Says She’s Getting A Solo Spinoff—But Is She Back On The Braxtons?!

Tamar Braxton Announces Spinoff Show

Tamar’s announcing big plans for herself and WE tv.

The reality star who’s still divorcing Vincent Herbert recently appeared on Hot 107.5 Detroit and revealed that she’s got a new season of “Braxton Family Values” on the way AND a spinoff sans Vince.

“Well, I’m definitely still shooting The Braxtons and I have another spin-off show. It’s not with Vince this time. It’s Tamar and my life now, where I am now. And a lot of other great things. And maybe some music, who knows?”

Mind you Tamar told fans she’d NEVERRR be back on the Braxtons after this season of money disputes and that big blowup with Iyanla Vanzant.

Would YOU tune in to see Tamar’s spinoff??? Hopefully, she’ll show her new man…