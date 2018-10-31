Hasta La Vista: Student Dressed As ‘The Terminator’ Wears Live Ammo To School
Considering the gloomy climate of our country right now — due to numerous mass shootings and acts of senseless violence — wearing shotgun shells to school is certainly not a good look.
One Florida student clearly didn’t get the memo. For Halloween, he dressed up as The Terminator, fully equipped with live ammo draped across his chest while in class at the University of Central Florida.
UCF Police responded to a classroom for reports of a suspicious person. When they arrived, they found the man wearing a Halloween costume that included real live ammunition. The man was detained, interviewed and let go after police determined he was just wearing a costume and there was no criminal intent behind his costume. Police say he told them he was dressed as “the Terminator” and he was very forthcoming with the situation, answering all questions asked.
The student was detained — but police say his actions were not illegal. Thoughts?
