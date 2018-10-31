Hasta La Vista: Student Dressed As ‘The Terminator’ Wears Live Ammo To School

Student Wears Live Ammo To School

Considering the gloomy climate of our country right now — due to numerous mass shootings and acts of senseless violence — wearing shotgun shells to school is certainly not a good look.

One Florida student clearly didn’t get the memo. For Halloween, he dressed up as The Terminator, fully equipped with live ammo draped across his chest while in class at the University of Central Florida.

CBS reports:

UCF Police responded to a classroom for reports of a suspicious person. When they arrived, they found the man wearing a Halloween costume that included real live ammunition. The man was detained, interviewed and let go after police determined he was just wearing a costume and there was no criminal intent behind his costume. Police say he told them he was dressed as “the Terminator” and he was very forthcoming with the situation, answering all questions asked.

THIS was the costume that was being worn by the person in Classroom I today. Friendly advice from UCFPD: Do NOT incorporate simulated or ACTUAL ammunition/weapons into your costumes. It scares others & puts safety at risk. If you see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/cqkLdKRxrO — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 30, 2018

The student was detained — but police say his actions were not illegal. Thoughts?