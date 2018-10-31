Woman “Engaged” After Smashing A “Sensual” Spirit

It’s Halloween and there’s no shortage of strange stories about white folks circulating on the internet.

That said, one English woman is going viral after she claims to have had sex with 20 ghosts. She also says she’s now engaged to an apparition that hit it right. From Huffington Post:

“Amethyst Realm, 30, of Bristol, says she has had sex with at least 20 ghosts since she was a teenager but wasn’t looking for a new relationship when she went to Australia on a business trip. However, she says that changed on a nature hike when she came into contact with an apparition and felt sparks like none she’s ever known.”

“Realm didn’t think it could amount to anything serious because she says spirits tend to stay in one place, but something amazing happened on her flight home: She felt the presence of her lover on the plane, and apparently not stowed in cargo.”

She told The Sun:

‘‘I couldn’t believe it. I was happy and excited — so excited that we had to do something about it. So we headed to the plane loo,’ And, well, I am now a member of the Mile High Club.”

Nine months later, Realm says he popped the question and she’s ready to have cute Casper babies. So how did it all happen? Well, she at least didn’t claim to have seen him. She told The NY Post:

“There was no going down on one knee — he doesn’t have knees. But for the first time, I heard him speak. I could actually hear his voice, and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

Realm is reportedly counting on Casper to eventually pick out her engagement ring. She then plans to do a Pagan “handfasting” ceremony, “in which their hands are tied together, symbolizing their connection,” she said.

“It’ll be somewhere in the English countryside. We haven’t discussed the details yet, but I think it will be quite a big do.”

Will she get along with her phantom in-laws? Stay tuned.