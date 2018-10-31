Black Girl Magic: Oprah Winfrey Is Heading To Georgia To Campaign For Stacey Abrams

Oprah Is On Her Way To Campaign For Stacey Abrams In Georgia

Oprah Winfrey is heading to Georgia to join the campaign trail for Stacey Abrams, as she attempts to become the first black woman governor in the United States, according to a report on Wednesday.

The businesswoman and self-made billionaire is set to hold two town halls on Thursday along with knocking on doors to encourage voters to come out for Abrams in the closing days of the midterm election, according to reports from BuzzFeed News.

Winfrey’s visit to GA comes only a day before former President Obama is going to campaign for Abrams and other Democrats during a rally at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Other high-profile Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, have also made their endorsement for Abrams in the state. Will Ferrell was the latest celebrity to go door-to-door urging people to vote for her.

“I am honored to have Oprah join me for uplifting and honest conversations with voters about the clear choice before us in this election and the boundless potential of Georgians,” Abrams said in a statement to BuzzFeed.

Stacey is currently in a neck-and-neck battle with Secretary of State Brian Kemp, in a race in which early voting has been completely marred by allegations of voter suppression that primarily affects the black population in the state.

In a debate last week, Abrams accused Kemp–whose office oversees elections and who has held up 53,000 voter registration applications–of creating an “atmosphere of fear.” Of course, Kemp dismissed her claims as a “farce” and said they’re “absolutely not true.”

The same day that Winfrey makes her appearance in Georgia, Vice President Pence will attend a number of rallies with Kemp. The Cheeto-in-Chief, who has already endorsed Kemp, will travel to Macon on Sunday to campaign for Kemp, as well.