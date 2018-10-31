Some Halloween Black Excellence: Carolina Kids Channel Trailblazing African-American Athletes
Sneak peek of #Halloween18! A historic, meaningful, powerful tribute to “Athletes who were/ARE Activists”. Production and Direction by @1diva3dudes | 📸 by @arielperry | 🎥 by @dornlongfilms #CarolinaKids #justdoit #50thanniversary #activism #heros #untilweALLwin #imwithreid #dream #sacrifice #thirdsalute #42 #thegreatest #arthurashe
These Kids Channeled Trailblazing Black Athletes For Halloween
Tuesday you may have seen this adorable photo on your Instagram Explore page. A group of kids from Charlotte, NC dressed up as some of the most iconic and trailblazing African-American athletes ever including Muhammad Ali, Colin Kaepernick and Jackie Robinson.
When opportunity meets purpose, you make HISTORY! These Champion Athletes used their platform to protest, shed light and open dialogue on issues in this country. 🏀🏈⚾️🎾🥊🥇🏆✊🏾🇺🇸 Parent + Production + Direction @1diva3dudes | 📸 @arielperry | 🎥 @dornlongfilms 🥇Tommie Smith @killakam12119 | 🏀 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar @kalebbeast07 | 🥊 Muhammad Ali @kohenjasper | 🎾 Serena Williams @_taylor.clawson | 🏈 Colin Kaepernick (Zakai) | ⚾️ Jackie Robinson (Niko) | 🎾 Arthur Ashe @vance_boogie_down #CarolinaKids #justdoit #50thanniversary #activism #heros #untilweALLwin #imwithreid #dream #sacrifice #42 #thegreatest #champion #arthurashe #protest #blackathletes #blackexcellence – // #arielperryphotography
Here’s the full group, Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Arthur Ashe, Colin Kaepernick, Tommie Smith, Serena Williams and Jackie Robinson. Pretty incredible stuff right?
Grateful for the sacrifices made by each and every one of these athletes. Pleased to have children eager to learn, who understand and appreciate the dedication it takes to be the BEST in their craft. // #halloween2018 Shouts out to 🎥 @dornlongfilms | 📸 @arielperry Parent + Production + Direction @1diva3dudes 🏀🏈⚾️🎾🥊🥇🏆✊🏾🇺🇸 🥇Tommie Smith @killakam12119 | 🏀 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar @kalebbeast07 | 🥊 Muhammad Ali @kohenjasper | 🎾 Serena Williams @_taylor.clawson | 🏈 Colin Kaepernick (Zakai) | ⚾️ Jackie Robinson (Niko) | 🎾 Arthur Ashe @vance_boogie_down #CarolinaKids #justdoit #50thanniversary #activism #heros #untilweALLwin #imwithreid #dream #sacrifice #42 #thegreatest #champion #arthurashe #protest #blackathletes #blackexcellence
We’re super inspired by these kids and their parents and everyone who helped put this together. Andrea Jasper did the creative direction and production, Dorn-Long Films was the videographer and Ariel Perry served as photographer. This is definitely Black Excellence at it’s best.
