Some Halloween Black Excellence: Carolina Kids Channel Trailblazing African-American Athletes

These Kids Channeled Trailblazing Black Athletes For Halloween

Tuesday you may have seen this adorable photo on your Instagram Explore page. A group of kids from Charlotte, NC dressed up as some of the most iconic and trailblazing African-American athletes ever including Muhammad Ali, Colin Kaepernick and Jackie Robinson.

Here’s the full group, Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Arthur Ashe, Colin Kaepernick, Tommie Smith, Serena Williams and Jackie Robinson. Pretty incredible stuff right?

We’re super inspired by these kids and their parents and everyone who helped put this together. Andrea Jasper did the creative direction and production, Dorn-Long Films was the videographer and Ariel Perry served as photographer. This is definitely Black Excellence at it’s best.