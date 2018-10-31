Ice Cold: Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, And Kodak Black Are Smooth As Blue Suede Shoes In “Wake Up in The Sky” [Video]

Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, And Kodak Black “Wake Up In The Sky” Video

You probably never thought you would see Gucci Mane and Bruno Mars together, much less Kodak Black and Bruno Mars, but here it is.

The three amigos just dropped the brand new music video for Gucci Mane’s single “Wake Up In The Sky” and we must say, they clean up nice.

Check it out.

Opulence.