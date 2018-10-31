BlackInkCrew ‘Sneak Peek’: Donna Is Apathetic About Traumatized Tokie, Wants Her Fired [Video]

Black Ink Crew Sneak Peek: Donna Thinks Tokie Is A Liability?

Donna really wants Tokie gone so Jada can get back on the payroll. In this sneak peek from tonight’s episode, Ceaser tells the rest of the crew the reason for Tokie’s breakdown. Even though Donna claims she is sympathetic, she still doesn’t want to work with her.

Kind of harsh, but Jada really got fired on some foul ish…