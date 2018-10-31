In White Folks News: St. Luke’s Hospital Fires Nurse Who Wore Blackface Beyoncé Costume

Missouri Nurse Who Wore Blackface Beyoncé Costume Fired From Job

You would think White folks would know better by now…but somehow many do not.

A nurse living in Missouri by the name of Shelbi Heenan has been fired after posting a photo of herself in a blackface Beyoncé costume on Monday. It didn’t take long for the picture to go viral and before Sheenan knew it, she was out of a job. In a statement, St. Luke’s hospital in Lee’s Summit informed folks that she’d been kicked to the curb. According to KCTV, the statement reads:

“On Monday afternoon, Saint Luke’s Health System became aware of a Saint Luke’s East Hospital employee who posted photos on personal social media accounts of her and another individual dressed in blackface for what appears to be a Halloween event. This information was shared with appropriate health system personnel and an investigation was initiated immediately. While it is against Saint Luke’s policy to comment on specific personnel matters, we can confirm that this individual is no longer a Saint Luke’s employee. Saint Luke’s is deeply committed to our culture of diversity and inclusion. It is fundamental to who we are as an organization and we vigorously protect it on behalf of all our patients and employees and expect those who represent us to do the same.”

The nerve of that woman to disrespect Queen Bey (and hubby Hov) with that ugly, offensive getup (see the photo of here). Meanwhile, Beyoncé is on the 'gram looking like a whole snack while showing folks how to properly pay homage to a living legend.