Plastic Sold Separately: Kylie Jenner’s Halloween Costume Has The Barbz AND Beyhive Dragging Her To Hell And Back

Kylie Jenner’s Costume Controversy

Kylie Jenner’s last name should tell you that she is all about controversy, even when it’s not totally obvious. Her Halloween costume this year was Barbie. Pretty innocent, right?

WRONG, KYLIE! VERY WRONG!

Here are the problems with all of this:

1. Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj have been in a passive and sometimes not so passive aggressive feud since Nicki blamed Stormi for Travis Scott’s album being #1 while Nicki’s was runner-up. Nicki tweeted about the baby and everything. So naturally, Kylie dressing as a Barbie, which is Nicki’s moniker, can be seen as a dig at Ms. Minaj. See how that works?

2. Beyonce dressed as Barbie a couple of years ago (even making Jay-Z join in and dress as Ken). The Jennerdashians have a long history of appropriating Beyonce’s swagger…so how does this fit in?

Kylie showing nicki a real Barbie 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Ty7pIJHrnz — Erica🧚🏾‍♀️ (@CrownMeQueenE_) October 31, 2018

Twitter has all the jokes, speculation and anger. What could unite the Beyhive and the Barbs? Kylie Jenner doing something in public. Boom.