Conservative Curmudgeon Tears: Candace Owens Rants About Kanye Bouncing On Her ‘Blexit’ Idea

Candace Owens Speaks On Kanye Distancing Himself From Her “Blexit” Campaign

Crusty conservative curmudgeon Candace Owens just lost one of her MAGA musties and she couldn’t be sadder. The public puppet provocateur penned a lengthy piece today on her personal blog where she clapped back at people gloating over Kanye West “awakening” from his sunken slumber and dissociating from her and her Black Exit from the Democratic party or “Blexit” campaign.

As previously reported Candace said that her “fellow superhero” Kanye designed the logo and colors for the shirts, but changed her mind and said websites were trying to “conflate” Ye with Brexit for click-bait.

Inside Candace’s blog post titled “808s and Heartbreak” (damn, she’s corny) Candace somberly says that people looking to gloat over her pain should take Ye’s words as a victory.

“If knowing that I bleed and that I hurt brings you comfort and celebration— then there is no question that you won last night,” she wrote. “If I had to imagine what it would feel like to have a bullet pierce my heart, it would be exactly like the moment I learned Kanye told the world he felt I had used him. I wouldn’t wish the way I felt last night upon my worst enemy.”

She also sticks by her guns and says she never said Ye designed her shirts and offered an apology to Kanye. She also apologized to Oxidized Orange Juice In Office for Ye’s tweets. Why? Well because they were aimed at her and NOT the White House.

“I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT,” she wrote. “This is a lie that seems to have made its way around the world; a lie I would like to again correct for the record. Kanye was completely right to feel used in that regard and as I have done personally, I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family. He simply never designed them. I am a leader, and I would like to lead in this moment by stating that any and all confusion relating to this topic is therefore my fault, entirely. I would also like to publicly apologize to President Trump, as I know that Kanye’s tweets were rapidly misinterpreted as a shot to this administration. His tweets were aimed at me and me only, rightfully, for my personal failings”

Can someone PLEASE pass us our extremely tiny violin? Our heart just bleeds for Candy.

If you’re interested or curious to know what goes on in this sunken sister’s mind, you can read her post in its entirety here.

Do YOU feel bad for Kanye-shunned Blexit bootlicker Candace???