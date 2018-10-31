Ciara and Swizz Beatz Kick Off Halloween With BACARDÍ ‘Liberate Your Spirits’ Bash In Brooklyn

BACARDÍ ‘Liberate Your Spirits’ Halloween Bash with Ciara and Swizz Beatz in Brooklyn

Last night, BACARDÍ hosted its Liberate Your Spirits Halloween bash, where guests left behind their inhibitions to do what moves them. At the epic event, guests tapped into their celestial and sinister spirits as they enjoyed spooky BACARDÍ libations and killer performances from singer-songwriter Ciara, rapper Swizz Beatz, and DJ twin-sister duo, Nina Sky.

Ciara, who just celebrated her 33rd birthday last week, is back in the music scene after a three-year hiatus and already climbing the charts with new hits “Dose” and “Level Up.” Last night, the ATL singer dressed as Nakia, Lupita Nyong’o’s character in the Blockbuster film Black Panther. Ciara and Swizz Beatz drew spirited crowds of party guests as they sipped on BACARDÍ Zombie cocktails and snapped photos in front of a BACARDÍ sign arranged from dead roses.

As they got decked out transformations into their “sinister and celestial spirits”, guests enjoyed BACARDÍ Zombies – a Caribbean-inspired cocktail, made with BACARDÍ Superior and BACARDÍ Black and served in chilling tiki glasses – as well as creations like Rosemary’s Cocktail and the Jungle Bird.

The evening performances kicked off with a set from Nina Sky, followed by an epic performance by Ciara, complete with back-up dancers also dressed in Black Panther inspired attire. The singer and dancer performed both new and old hits, starting with her iconic fan-favorite “Goodies,” then going on to perform her current single “Dose.” Ciara ignited the crowd with the classic throwback “Tootsie Roll,” choreographing a dance that everyone joined. She encouraged guests to liberate their spirits before going on to perform her classic hit “1, 2 Step.” To close out her performance, Ciara sang her new viral dance single “Level Up” to a roaring crowd.

CiCi didn’t realize she was in for a surprise herself when BACARDÍ and Swizz Beatz presented her with a birthday cake onstage post-performance. The crowd erupted in Stevie Wonder’s rendition of “Happy Birthday” as Ciara blew out the candles to a custom Halloween themed cake made by BCakeNY in Brooklyn.

Closing out the evening on a high note, BACARDÍ collaborator and award-winning producer Swizz Beatz treated the crowd to exclusive music from his new album, Poison, dropping officially later this week. For more shots of dope moments from last night’s Halloween extravaganza, hit the flip!