Cute AF: Ladies Of “The Real” Pay Homage To Daytime Talk Show Vets For Halloween [Video]

‘The Real’ Went AWF With Their Halloween Get Ups

The cast of The Real Daytime went ALL THE WAY OUT with the creativity when it came to their Halloween episode. Lonnie dressed as Oprah Winfrey, Tamera was Tyra Banks, Adrienne went as Sally Jesse Raphael and Jeannie was a hyper version of Ellen.

Press play to watch. Aren’t these impressive?

The ladies actually spoke to Sally Jessy Raphael in real life on the phone. Hit the flip to watch.