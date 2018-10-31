NBKOTB: Lola Brooke Puts Both Her Sex Appeal And Skills In Bangin’ New Joint “Bipolar” [Video]

Lola Brooke Drops New Single “Bipolar”

Remember where you heard it first!

She may only stand 4’9 but she has the effervescence of a lioness. Lola Brooke born Shyniece Thomas is a rapper and a songwriter. A native of (Bed Stuy) Brooklyn, New York, Lola has been writing music since she was eight years old but started her career as an artist at the age of twenty-three. In 2016 she signed with Team80, a New York City-based independent record label. Lola then dropped her first music video to a freestyle titled “2017 Flow” (released January 1st, 2017) which brought light to the artist’s talent; with the motto “Bars is back” felt throughout the freestyle as an anthem, Lola had given people something to look forward to. Lola’s delivery was clear and she was able to showcase her ability to stand out. She soon decided to quit her job and pursue her career full time. With the help of her team, Lola has been able to push her way into the music industry building a buzz around her name and gritty style, while also maintaining a growing fan base through consistency.

Today we are proud to premiere Lola’s new single “Bipolar”! Check out the song and music video below.

That girl is good. What do you think? Hit us up with your thoughts in the comments section.