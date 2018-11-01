Quincy Brown, Kat Graham, Sean “Diddy” Combs And More Attend Netflix screening Of ‘The Holiday Calendar’

- By Bossip Staff

Netflix Hosts Screening Event For “The Holiday Calendar”

 

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

A struggling but talented photographer inherits an antique holiday advent calendar, the contents of which seem to predict the future. Will this magical calendar lead her to love this holiday season?  The Holiday Calendar stars Kat Graham, Ron Cephas Jones and Quincy Brown. See more info on the film here!

