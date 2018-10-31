Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Woman Calling Her ‘Glamour’ Magazine Cover Ugly

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: Chrissy Teigen is seen in Chelsea on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Chrissy Teigen Responds To Criticism Over Magazine Cover

Chrissy Teigen is gracing a Glamour magazine cover for their “Women Of The Year Issue” and at least one fan didn’t think she looked good enough for it. Chrissy along with several other women had their shot as cover girls for the December issue. Other versions of the Glamour cover include Janelle Monáe, Viola Davis, Senator Kamala Harris, Betty Reid Soskin and Manal al-Sharif (she testified against sexually abusive gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar), to name a few.

When Chrissy shared the news, a vocal follower named Heidi shared her disgust, calling the cover “awful”. Chrissy in her response simply said:

thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you’ve shot for reference!) that would be so awesome

Yikes! Chrissy’s cover will be on stands in December. How do you rate it, and this classy clapback??? Hit the flip to see the other covers from the rest of the women being honored.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.