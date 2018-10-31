Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Woman Calling Her ‘Glamour’ Magazine Cover Ugly
Chrissy Teigen is gracing a Glamour magazine cover for their “Women Of The Year Issue” and at least one fan didn’t think she looked good enough for it. Chrissy along with several other women had their shot as cover girls for the December issue. Other versions of the Glamour cover include Janelle Monáe, Viola Davis, Senator Kamala Harris, Betty Reid Soskin and Manal al-Sharif (she testified against sexually abusive gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar), to name a few.
“When I look at the most successful people around me, I feel like they all had plans,” our 2018 Glamour Women of the Year honoree @ChrissyTeigen says. “But I never had a plan … I still don’t know my exact job title.” Chrissy may be one of the most relatable people on the internet, but she’s much more than that—she’s the unofficial voice of the FED UP generation. Meet the 2018 class of #GlamourWOTY honorees at the #linkinbio. PHOTOGRAPHS BY: @tomschirmacher STYLED BY: @micalovesthis HAIR: @gavinharwinhair MAKEUP: @patrickta
When Chrissy shared the news, a vocal follower named Heidi shared her disgust, calling the cover “awful”. Chrissy in her response simply said:
thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you’ve shot for reference!) that would be so awesome
Yikes! Chrissy’s cover will be on stands in December. How do you rate it, and this classy clapback??? Hit the flip to see the other covers from the rest of the women being honored.
“I’ve always taken issue with people trying to place an image on what a young girl could be…I was going to decide that for myself.” Our 2018 #GlamourWOTY honoree, @JanelleMonae has never apologized for being herself—and she’s not about to start now. Tap the #linkinbio for the full list of game changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers who make up our 2018 Glamour Women of the Year class. PHOTOGRAPHS: @daniellelevitt STYLED BY: @seanknight HAIR: @vernonfrancois MAKEUP: @jessicasmalls
“Leaders need to speak truth, even if it’s an uncomfortable truth.” ✊Senator @KamalaHarris came to Washington to do the work and gave women nationwide a voice inside the room where it happens—and she’s not done yet. Meet the 2018 class of our Glamour Women of the Year honorees at the #linkinbio. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: @zoeghertner, courtesy of @voguemagazine
“I was angry a lot. Nobody asked me to do [classical roles] as a black actress.” This year the world realized women’s stories deserve to be seen *and* heard, but Academy Award-winning actress @violadavis has made this her mission for decades. Meet our 2018 Glamour Women of the Year honorees at the #linkinbio PHOTOGRAPHER: @paolakudacki STYLED BY: @elizabethstewart1 HAIR: @jamikawilson MAKEUP: @autumnmoultriebeauty
“I was always questioning: Why are there no women leaders? We were invisible in my society, and that bothered me so much.” Saudi Arabia was the last place in the world to allow women to drive, but our 2018 #GlamourWOTY, #ManalalSharif, got behind the wheel of the #Women2Drive campaign in an effort to bring Saudi women one step closer to equality. Tap the #linkinbio for the full list of game changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers who make up our 2018 Glamour Women of the Year class. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: MICHELE ABOUD
“If you’re affected by crime, you should be able to tell a judge. It’s the people’s court, it’s our laws, our community. It’s our Constitution.” #JudgeRosemarieAquilina has a revolutionary rule in her court: Let survivors be heard.✊At the #linkinbio our 2018 Glamour Woman Of the Year honoree talks about the powerful moment in her court when more than 100 survivors spoke out against Larry Nassar, and why she plans to live until she’s 120. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: JASON SCHMIDT
“We knew it was time to reclaim that power and hold it. No one is free until we all are free.” In the face of a tragedy caused by gun violence, students around the country said #NeverAgain by demanding change. The women activists of @marchforourlives—Samantha Fuentes (top left), Emma González (top right), Jaclyn Corin (bottom left), Edna Chavez (middle), and Naomi Wadler (bottom right) made it clear that they wouldn’t take no for an answer, and now they are Glamour’s Women of the Year. Tap the #linkinbio for the full list of game changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers who make up our 2018 #GlamourWOTY class. PHOTOGRAPHS BY: @daniellelevitt STYLED BY: @lara_backmender
“We will not be quiet anymore.” One woman spoke out, another listened. That helped put an end to the abuse that lasted for more than 20 years. Meet the survivors, the detective and, the attorney and judge who brought Larry Nassar to justice, and told the world: believe women. At the #linkinbio our 2018 Glamour Women of the Year honorees discuss how they found each other and how they’ve healed. ✊ #GlamourWOTY PHOTOGRAPHED BY: JASON SCHMIDT
“[I] wear my uniform at all times; because when I’m on the streets or on an escalator or elevator, I am making every little girl of color aware of a career choice she may not have known she had.” At 96, #BettyReidSoskin is the oldest career @NationalParkService ranger and her long view of history—and how she speaks candidly and inclusively about America—make her one of Glamour’s 2018 Women of the Year honorees. Meet this year’s #GlamourWOTY class at the #linkinbio. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: @sheekswinsalways
