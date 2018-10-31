Birthday Suit: Ashanti Flosses That ‘Kini Clad Bawwwwdy For The Gram… Again!
Ashanti Celebrates Turning 38 In The Bahamas
Ashanti is another year older but from the looks of that bawwwwwdy ain’t much changed! The singer turned 38 on October 13 but she’s still sharing some yammylicious images from her birthday trip to the Bahamas. Ashanti posted three sets of photos on her Instagram page to commemorate the occasion.
Back to Bday Recappin 😜🎉 #slsbahamar
That bikini is fire though riiiight?
Hit the flip for more.
Exotic places… Exotic faces…
Making some adjustments… 😜 Bday Recap🎉 @slsbahamar #slsbahamar
