Birthday Suit: Ashanti Flosses That ‘Kini Clad Bawwwwdy For The Gram… Again!

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

Ashanti Douglas July 14, 2018 - Chicago, Illinois, U.S - The 4th Annual V103 Summer Block Party at Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois

Daniel DeSlover via ZUMA Wire

Ashanti Celebrates Turning 38 In The Bahamas

Ashanti is another year older but from the looks of that bawwwwwdy ain’t much changed! The singer turned 38 on October 13 but she’s still sharing some yammylicious images from her birthday trip to the Bahamas. Ashanti posted three sets of photos on her Instagram page to commemorate the occasion.

View this post on Instagram

Back to Bday Recappin 😜🎉 #slsbahamar

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Back to Bday Recappin 😜🎉 #slsbahamar

That bikini is fire though riiiight?

Hit the flip for more.

View this post on Instagram

Exotic places… Exotic faces…

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Exotic places… Exotic faces…

Making some adjustments… 😜 Bday Recap🎉 @slsbahamar #slsbahamar

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Bangers, Bikini Body, Cakes

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.