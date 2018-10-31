Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Baby True’s First Halloween With Six Costumes

Khloe Kardashian Shares Halloween Photos Of True Thompson

Baby True Thompson is probably having a better Halloween than you. The bouncing baby girl whose parents are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has had SIX outfit changes so far including a unicorn costume matching Mama Khloe who wrote that Trues’s “too cute to spook.”

She also wore an adorable panda outfit, swipe left to see it.

Later True was dressed up as a pig, a lamb, tiger and a flamingo.

Daddy Tristan has since shared super sweet pics of True’s first Halloween on his InstaStory which is also shutting down claims that Khloe’s leaving him amid those cheating rumors. Prior to today’s holiday, Khloe was spotted in Cleveland cheering on Tristan during the Cavaliers game.

Before that she vacationed with baby True in Bali.

Looks like they’re one big happy family again.