Killed It! Check Out The Best Halloween 2018 Celeb Costumes We’ve Seen So Far

Celebs Get Costumed For Halloween 2018

If you’re already back in from taking the kiddies trick-or-treating and getting ready to step out for the grown folks turn up later this evening, take this as your inspo for the evening.

Halloween has officially kicked off, and celebs are already showing out. Take a peek at some of the best Halloween costumes we’ve seen so far this year. First up, an adorable family costume from the Harts:

Kevin Hart and his crew were a squad of Minions for the big day…

