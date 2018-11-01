Killed It! Check Out The Best Halloween 2018 Celeb Costumes We’ve Seen So Far
Celebs Get Costumed For Halloween 2018
If you’re already back in from taking the kiddies trick-or-treating and getting ready to step out for the grown folks turn up later this evening, take this as your inspo for the evening.
Halloween has officially kicked off, and celebs are already showing out. Take a peek at some of the best Halloween costumes we’ve seen so far this year. First up, an adorable family costume from the Harts:
Kevin Hart and his crew were a squad of Minions for the big day…
The Kardashi-Jenners all went as Victoria’s Secret Angels with authentic wings…although it seems like cheating a bit when they have a real VC Angel (Kendall) on the squad.
The Weeknd and his model boo Bella Hadid were Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz…
Gabrielle Union shut it down as Gwen Stefani circa those No Doubt “Tragic Kingdom” days…
Saint West went as his father Kanye while cousin Reign was Lil Pump in the “I Love It” video…
Joe Budden, Cyn Santana, and baby Lexington faced all Hallow’s Eve as The Incredibles
Missy Elliott blasted to the past and simply went as…herself!
Reginae Carter took it back to the 90’s as Judy Funnie (Doug’s older sister)
Rita Ora SHUT IT DOWN as Post Malone a few days before the big night…
Al Roker went as Doc Brown from Back to the Future…
