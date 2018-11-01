Halloween Throwback: Let’s All Take A Moment To Recall When Bobby Brown Told Us He Smashed A Ghost And Was Dead Azz Serious [Video]

Bobby Brown Throwback Discussing Sex With Ghosts

Everyone’s mind was blown when that tidbit of info from Bobby Brown’s memoir about the singer smashing Janet Jackson got dusted off and re-visted during his recent BET biopic.

Welp, get ready to have your mind blown again, because there’s another little fun factoid that Bobby brought up in his book that somehow managed not to make it to the made-for-TV film about his life. Bobby Brown has had sexual intercourse with a ghost. Yes, you read that correctly.

Look, we don’t know whose ghost it was or the intricacies of how ghost poon operates…but Bobby insists it went down, and largely without any of his consent.

Robin Roberts seemed to be about an inch from telling Bobby to STFU with these lies and cocaine delusions…but Larry King was a bit more receptive to Bobby’s duppy-smashing tale and dug for more details…

SMH. Welp, nobody can say Bobby hasn’t lived a full life, that’s for sure.

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images