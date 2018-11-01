Hate It Or Love It?! The Entire Kardashian-Jenner Clan Dress As Victoria’s Secret Angels For Halloween

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Hate it or love it?!

Kardashians Dress As Victoria’s Secret Angels For Halloween

The Kardashians played up their sex appeal for Halloween by dressing as Victoria’s Secret Angels.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie wore actual wings from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway and Kylie wore the bodysuit donned by model Candace Swanepoel during the 2015 runway show.

Reps for the Kardashians have released details on their outfits in case you want to “keep up” with them.

Kourtney wore the Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Wicked Unlined Uplift Bra and the Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Scalloped Lace Hipster Thong.

Khloe wore the Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Wicked Unlined Uplift Bra and the Victoria’s Secret The Lacie Floral Lace String Bikini Panty

Kendall wore the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Bra , Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Chantilly Lace Plunge Teddy and the Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Double-Strap V-string Panty.

Actual VS Angel Kendall’s also posted a video of her getting her runway walk on in this look.

View this post on Instagram

Marcus ❤️✨

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Are you hating or loving the Kardashian/Jenners’ Halloween costumes???

View this post on Instagram

I love u my sisters. Forever my angels.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

See more of their Halloween 2018 costumes on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Halloween 2018

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kylie Jenner had five costumes this year; two Barbie looks, the Victoria Secret Angel, a Fanta girl, and a thunderstorm mother-daughter costume with baby Stormi.

View this post on Instagram

Stormi Weather ⚡️☁️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

⭐️👼🏼

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

👼🏼👼🏼👼🏼👼🏼👼🏼

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

View this post on Instagram

Don’t u wanna Fanta? 🧡💙❤️💛💜

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    25th anniversary Barbie ✨ Totally Hair™️

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Pineapple Blue Raspberry 💛💙

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, Instagram, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.