Hate It Or Love It?! The Entire Kardashian-Jenner Clan Dress As Victoria’s Secret Angels For Halloween

Hate it or love it?!

Kardashians Dress As Victoria’s Secret Angels For Halloween

The Kardashians played up their sex appeal for Halloween by dressing as Victoria’s Secret Angels.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie wore actual wings from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway and Kylie wore the bodysuit donned by model Candace Swanepoel during the 2015 runway show.

Reps for the Kardashians have released details on their outfits in case you want to “keep up” with them.

Kourtney wore the Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Wicked Unlined Uplift Bra and the Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Scalloped Lace Hipster Thong.

Khloe wore the Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Wicked Unlined Uplift Bra and the Victoria’s Secret The Lacie Floral Lace String Bikini Panty

Kendall wore the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Bra , Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Chantilly Lace Plunge Teddy and the Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Double-Strap V-string Panty.

Actual VS Angel Kendall’s also posted a video of her getting her runway walk on in this look.

Are you hating or loving the Kardashian/Jenners’ Halloween costumes???

See more of their Halloween 2018 costumes on the flip.