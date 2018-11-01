White Dreams: Louis C.K. Says Black People Are “Real Friends” Following His Sexual Misconduct Year

The Comedian Singles Out A Whole Race On Stage

So apparently Black people have been sticking by Louis C.K.‘s side ever since he admitted to sexual misconduct…

This is what the 51-year-old comedian thinks, according to his recent standup routine.

According to The New York Times, Louis delivered two comedy sets at New York’s Comedy Cellar. He was a late addition to the lineup and though two protesters outside the venue didn’t approve, many people stayed through Louis’ performance. The Times reports that he was “greeted warmly.”

During his set, he referenced his sexual misconduct briefly, performing jokes about how he lost “$35 million in an hour” after the news broke.

Then, out of nowhere, he brought Black people into the mix. “So what kind of year have you guys had?” C.K. said, opening his set. “They tell you that when you get in trouble you find out who your real friends are. It’s Black people, it turns out. They’ll stick by you.”

Uuum…

Xcuse me?

C.K. seems to be taking the Alec Baldwin route thinking Black people are just ride-or-die for White comics who barely reach a top 30 list.

Maybe C.K. is relying too much on the comments of Dave Chappelle who called Louis C.K.’s accusers “weak” and “brittle” in his Netflix comedy special back in January, and who was recently critical of C.K. detractors on CNN.

People like Chris Rock have also been showing up to C.K.’s standup performances after his sexual misconduct admission.

This definitely feels like another case of “my Black friends love me, so all Black people are officially in my corner.” Vanilla wafered jokesters never seem to calm down, have several seats and keep their mouths zipped when it comes to this department.

Louis continues to be a divisive figure with one protester outside of Louis’ recent show saying, “Every female comedian he has harmed deserves a place on the Comedy Cellar stage one hundred times before he should be allowed back on the stage.”

But hey, at least the Blacks love him.