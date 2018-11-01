Crunchy-Edged Candace Owens And Human Spoiled Mayo Residue Tammy LoMein Are Fighting Over Kanye And Everyone Is Laughing
Candace Owens Vs. Tomi Lahren
Kanye West inadvertently caused tons of drama within the unseasoned MAGA community when he declared that he was being used to make those wack a$$ Blexit shirts.
“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”
The comments sent sentient asbestos ball Candace Owens into a frenzy. She had a meltdown over the betrayal and then unwelcome Mayonnaise cake Toni Lahren jumped in. Now they’re fighting.
One second. Ahem. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH. Look at these losers.
So you know what’s next. Everyone makes fun of these goofs because they deserve it. Take a look at the clowning that has taken place and the large-scale canceling going on of people who are already canceled.
