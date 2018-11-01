Brand Still Brolic: Desus & Mero Stop By ‘The Tonight Show’ To Tease A Few Details About Their Showtime Show [Video]

The Bodega Boys Make Their 6th Appearance On Fallon

Desus and Mero have been missing from the late-night scene for 3 months now, following their deal with Showtime and subsequent cancelation of Desus & Mero on Viceland.

Luckily for the bodega hive member in all of us, the New York natives stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night to give a few details about their impending Showtime series, set for 2019. Beyond that, the duo also hints at some special guests for the premiere of the new show, along with sharing their Bronx Halloween plans.

Peep the entire interview below: