Prayers Up: Kenya Moore Delivering Baby Daly Early After Preeclampsia Diagnosis
Kenya Moore Delivering Her Baby Early
Kenya Moore’s “Baby Daly” will be here earlier than expected. The ex-RHOA star who’s due around Thanksgiving is confirming to fans that she’ll be induced early because of a pregnancy complication.
As previously reported Kenya, 47, told fans that she might have to deliver her baby after gaining nearly 20 pounds in a week. According to Kenya, she was being tested for preeclampsia which causes excessive swelling and high blood pressure in pregnant women.
I made fun of my swollen feet at @cynthiabailey10 party. Next day my tests came back for possible preeclampsia… I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal! I took more tests. Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to come same day. Staying positive. To my pregnant sisters please go to your visits and tell the doctor of any drastic changes. Thank God I have great doctors.🙏🏾 #babydaly #highrisk #love #family #miraclebaby #kenyamoore #babybump #pregnantover40
Now Kenya’s confirming that she indeed has the condition and will have her child earlier than expected.
“Tests confirmed I do have preeclampsia today,” wrote Kenya on her Instagram story. “I will have to deliver Baby Daly early but I’ m being closely monitored to determine when.”
Scary news but we’re sure she’ll be okay. We wish her a safe and healthy delivery of baby Daly!
