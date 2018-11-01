Prayers Up: Kenya Moore Delivering Baby Daly Early After Preeclampsia Diagnosis

Kenya Moore Delivering Her Baby Early

Kenya Moore’s “Baby Daly” will be here earlier than expected. The ex-RHOA star who’s due around Thanksgiving is confirming to fans that she’ll be induced early because of a pregnancy complication.

As previously reported Kenya, 47, told fans that she might have to deliver her baby after gaining nearly 20 pounds in a week. According to Kenya, she was being tested for preeclampsia which causes excessive swelling and high blood pressure in pregnant women.

Now Kenya’s confirming that she indeed has the condition and will have her child earlier than expected.

“Tests confirmed I do have preeclampsia today,” wrote Kenya on her Instagram story. “I will have to deliver Baby Daly early but I’ m being closely monitored to determine when.”

Scary news but we’re sure she’ll be okay. We wish her a safe and healthy delivery of baby Daly!