Rumor Control: Is Jamie Foxx FINALLY Making Katie Holmes His Swirly Bride?

Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Are Not Engaged

Katie Holmes sparked engagement rumors Wednesday after she was photographed by the paparazzi in New Orleans wearing a large diamond on her left hand, although it was on her pinky finger.

Holmes was photographed while taking a break from set. She’s currently in Nola shooting the movie “The Secret,” about the power of positive thinking. Jamie Foxx is also in New Orleans while he shoots a different movie, and according to People reports, a rep for Holmes says the pair are not engaged.

“Katie’s not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O’Connell,” her rep says.

In September, Holmes visited Foxx in Georgia several times while he filmed the movie “Just Mercy.” The discreet couple were even spotted taking a bike ride and hitting up the gym together.

A source told PEOPLE in May the two “are still careful about being photographed together.”

“Everyone knows they are dating, but they still want to keep it private,” the insider added. “After the beach pictures, they only spent time together at home and got extra careful. But this year, they have been more social together. They often go to restaurants for dinner dates, or to hang out with friends.”

Whatever is going on it seems to be working out well for them. Foxx and Holmes first sighting was back in 2013 when they were seen dancing together in the Hamptons — just a year after Holmes divorced Foxx’s friend Tom Cruise.

Do you think these two will ever get married? We would think after all the drama with Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes might not want to marry again and we really don’t see Jamie Foxx as the marrying type. We could be wrong though. Would you want to see these two stars walk down the aisle?