My ALLERGIES: Musicians Remember Mac Miller At ‘Celebration Of Life’ Benefit Concert In LA

Friends, Family, & Friends Gather For Mac Miller Benefit Concert

Artists including Vince Staples, SZA, John Mayer, Earl Sweatshirt, Ty Dolla $ign, Chance The Rapper and more came together to honor their lost friend at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The ‘Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life’ benefit concert went down on Halloween, where a packed house of friends, family, and fans all gathered to honor the legacy of Mac as both a musician and as a person.

Travis Scott closed out the show, pointing toward an image of a toothless Miller as a child and recognizing the late rapper as a good-spirited person whose “soul will live forever.” Before his performance, we saw artists like Schoolboy Q, Action Bronson, and Anderson .Paak perform renditions of both their own songs, songs they have featuring Mac, and even a few covers of some songs from Miller’s own discography.

The night ended with the whole ensemble from the night’s performances coming together onstage and looking at pictures of Mac throughout his life, which was obviously incredibly emotional. Heart-warming moments–like Vince Staples tearing up while hugging and comforting Mac Miller’s mother–were frequent throughout the night, especially the final curtain call.

Other artists who weren’t in attendance, including Pusha T and 6LACK, sent in videos talking about how much they love and respect their lost brother.

6Lack has a special message for Mac Miller during his #CelebrationOfLife tribute . pic.twitter.com/oqZpbX6Quj — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) November 1, 2018

Mac Miller passed away earlier this year and was declared dead after paramedics found the 26-year-old hip-hop star unresponsive in his home on September 7. The cause of death has not yet been announced after an autopsy was performed.

The‘ Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life’ benefit concert launched the Mac Miller Circles Fund in honor of the hip-hop star and raised money for arts education in underserved communities.

It was an emotional night, to say the least. RIP Mac.