ICYMI: Beyonce And Jigga Paid Homage To Black Olympic Legends For Halloween 2018 And Wigs Flew!

Jay-Z & Beyonce Go For Gold With Their Halloween 2018 Tributes

In case you missed it…in the wee hours of last night, Beyoncé blew up the internet with her and hubby Hov’s Halloween get-ups! The billionaire Carters make it an annual tradition to dress up in complementary costumes, and this year they did just that.

After already slaying in Black-excellence earlier in the day, Beyoncé kept that same energy with this get up. She dressed as Olympic legend Flo Jo! Jay-Z complemented Bey as Black gold track medalist and activist Tommie Smith. Didn’t they kill it?!

Beyoncé went in with details, like Flo Jo’s signature acrylic nails. The outfit matched Flo Jo’s 1988 Olympic trials track suit to a T. Here is the original. May she rest in peace!

