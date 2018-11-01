“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta:” Bow Wow’s Gal Pal Kiyomi Fed Up With Him For Choosing The Club Over Spending Time With Her (Exclusive Clip)

“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV

Bow Wow gets caught up with random girls in the club when he’s supposed to be spending time with girlfriend Kiyomi in the latest episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

The rapper’s partying ways test his relationship with an angry Kiyomi, who he ditched so that he can take shots sandwiched in between two beautiful strangers with his boys in a nightclub.

Meanwhile, Kiyomi waits and waits in the studio, where Bow Wow has promised to come to help her with her music.

Has Kiyomi had enough of Bow Wow’s wild ways? Check out the clip above.