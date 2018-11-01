Watch The Trailer For Will Smith’s New Animated Flick ‘Spies In Disguise’ [Video]

Will Smith Stars In Animated Film ‘Spies In Disguise’

Will Smith never disappoints, so we are super excited for his upcoming animated film ‘Spies In Disguise.’

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer, official poster and character posters for their upcoming film SPIES IN DISGUISE, an animated comedy set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage starring Will Smith and Tom Holland.

The filmmakers teamed up with carmakers for this film as well… Audi brings futuristic design and mobility to the big screen for the first time with the Audi RSQ e-tron, a fictional, virtual performance concept car created for 20th Century Fox’s animated film SPIES IN DISGUISE. The full-battery electric model, created by Audi Design in cooperation with Blue Sky Studios, combines automated driving with artificial intelligence and transformational technology. The RSQ e-tron will be driven by super-spy Lance Sterling, voiced by Will Smith, and appears in the film’s trailer live today.

Pretty cool right?

SPIES IN DISGUISE lands in theaters September 13, 2019

Directed by: Troy Quane, Nick Bruno

Produced by: Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios, Chernin Entertainment

Inspired by: The Animated Short Film: Pigeon: Impossible by Lucas Martell

Cast: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, Masi Oka

Look at Khaled’s character!

Here’s the full synopsis:

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is… not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril. SPIES IN DISGUISE is an animated comedy set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage.

