Tune Into ‘SNL’ Next Weekend To See Tunechi Take The Stage

Lil Wayne To Appear As Musical Guest On SNL

After finally dropping his highly anticipated Tha Carter V album in September, Lil Wayne plans to hit the Saturday Night Live stage next weekend. The “Uproar” rapper is slated to perform on Nov. 10, with Liev Scriber on hosting duties, according to this announcement that went out on social media this week:

Wayne seems to be living his best life, as his twelfth studio album inspires the #UproarChallenge on Instagram and he preps to headline the Rolling Loud Festival in L.A. come December. He also hit the TIDAL X: Brooklyn stage and was honored at the BET Hip Hop Awards last month.

Hit the flip to see a few of his latest social media wins and let us know if you’ll be tuning in to see Tunechi’s SNL performance?