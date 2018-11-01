Bronx Man’s Arrest Suggests Reality Producer Lyric McHenry’s Mysterious Death Scene Was A Set Up

According to The NY Times, police said on Wednesday they had made an arrest in connection with her death, and the medical examiner ruled her death an accident. Reportedly Alexis Mejia-Ramirez, 29, of the Bronx, was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with concealment of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The police did not announce his arrest at the time. He was released Saturday on $1,500 bail. Court documents suggest that Mr. Mejia-Ramirez and two other unidentified people dumped Ms. McHenry on the sidewalk at Boscobel Place and Undercliff Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 14. She was found at 5 a.m.

Alexis Mejia-Ramirez made an appearance in Bronx Supreme Court and denied any involvement. His lawyer, Frank Rothman, said his client should not be facing charges at all. “This is a tragic death, but he shouldn’t be charged with a crime,” Mr. Rothman said. “How do you conceal a corpse by leaving it on a street in the Bronx?” But, reportedly a surveillance camera recorded Mr. Mejia-Ramirez waiting outside the Dream Hotel on the night Ms. McHenry disappeared and Ms. McHenry and Mr. Mejia-Ramirez were later seen getting into a white BMW, which drove away from the hotel, the official said. Detectives are still seeking the two other people believed to have helped Mr. Mejia-Ramirez leave Ms. McHenry in the spot where she was found.