For The Culture: Sheck Wes Performs His Platinum Single “Mo Bamba” For The ‘Tonight Show’ Audience [Video]

Sheck Wes Makes His Tonight Show Debut With “Mo Bamba”

Jimmy Fallon and the good people over at the Tonight Show always have a good musical performance up their sleeve, and Wednesday’s show did not disappoint.

After a special appearance from Desus and Mero, the crowd was treated to even more New York-ness with a performance from Harlem-native Sheck Wes and his platinum single, “Mo Bamba.”

Check out the performance down below to see how one of the biggest songs of the moment translates live, you don’t wanna miss this: