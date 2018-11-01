Sunday’s Episode Of KUWTK Shows Khloé Going Into Labor Amidst Tristan’s Cheating Scandal [Video]

Kris & Kim Scramble To Get To Cleveland Before Khloe Gives Birth!

In this Sunday’s all-new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Khloé is blindsided by some devastating news about her relationship just days before her due date. Meanwhile, Kim worries that Khloé’s delivery will fall on the day of her high school reunion, and Scott and Kendall team up to do some extreme sports. Then, as pregnant Khloé Kardashian thinks she’s going into labor Kris and Kim drop everything to jet to Cleveland.

This is the episode we’ve all been waiting for … some more eagerly than others. Khloé tweeted about having some anxiety for the episode to air.

Oh my gosh my birthing episode is going to be soon!! The anxiety I have for that to air 🙄 #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2018

How much do you think they’ll show?

