Messy Boots: G Herbo Confirms Smashing Emily B’s Daughter — Why’s His Baby Mama Trolling Her Step-Dad Fabolous?!

Is G Herbo’s Baby Mama Trolling Taina Williams With Post About Her Step Dad Fabolous?

There was some speculation by fans over whether or not rapper G Herbo recently left a relationship with his son’s mother to play in Taina Williams’ playground and now we know its true. G Herbo, 23, was seen canoodling with Taina, 20, in a recent studio session, captured by someone in the room on IG (see it here). They look really comfortable too.

Just over the summer, Ariana Fletcher and Herbo were a happy family, snapping photos in public with their baby son. G Herbo had denied cheating on Ari with Taina, Fabolous’ stepdaughter. But just after they were seen coupled up, Ari seemed to be trolling with this IG caption.

“Thanks for my flowers Fab!”

Could she be suggesting that Fabolous, her baby daddy’s new girlfriend’s dad sent her a bouquet??? Hit the flip to see who sent it.