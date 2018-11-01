Mariah BYKE! Listen To Mariah Carey’s New Single “A No No”

Mariah Carey Releases More Music Off New Album ‘Caution’

The Lambily is shooketh!!! Mariah Carey just released another song off her upcoming project ‘Caution’ and the whole Bossip staff is in agreement — Mariah is byke!

The song marries Mariah’s unmistakable tones with the same sample as the 90’s classic “Crush On You,” and the result is catchy af…

Have a listen below:

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=t_Z0fho0wfw&list=RDAMVMt_Z0fho0wfw

Check out this link for all the snippets from ‘Caution’ so far.

Mariah’s new project is just two weeks away! CAUTION is set for release NOVEMBER 16th!