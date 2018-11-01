The Special Needs Community Comes For Kim K. After She Used THIS Word To Describe Folks

Kim Kardashian Offends Special Needs Community By Using R-Word

Kim Kardashian has offended yet another community of people.

While many celebs outdid themselves this Halloween, it seems folks couldn’t really guess who Kim K. went as. She attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party, and according to TMZ, guests were stumped by her costume (see it here):

“Kim dressed up as Pam Anderson to attend Kendall Jenner’s Halloween bash Wednesday night — but was jokingly irritated when she quizzed guests about her costume and they couldn’t figure it out.”

Frustrated, Kim reportedly hit social media and described folks who couldn’t guess her costume right as “ret****d” in a video posted to her Instagram account. People were not happy. “Kim has since deleted the video off her IG page, but the internet backlash was immediate,” TMZ goes on to say, before listing a few comments that were left on Kim’s page:

“@KimKardashian using the R word on her IG story from yesterday is disgusting. And I really liked her. Watched, followed, bought shit, spent like 3 grand on her game. My brother is an ANGEL sent from Heaven and if you use it generally, you use it ALL THE TIME. Done.” “It’s 2018, we don’t say the r word anymore.” “Ughh @KimKardashian saying the R word in her IG story made me cringe.”

While Kim didn’t post the Pam Anderson look for obvious reasons, she and her sisters also dressed as Victoria’s Secret Angels, which she was super excited about.

“Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true!,” she wrote online. “Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol”

Thoughts about Kim using the R-word? Chime in.