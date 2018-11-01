Lil Yachty’s First Experience With Spicy Wings Doesn’t End Well [Video]

Lil Yachty Tries Hot Sauce For The First Time, And It Went Like This…

If you know anything about Lil Yachty, you’ve probably heard that his diet is extremely limited–and apparently, the rapper still sticks to eating pizza every single day.

His sauce repertoire isn’t any more impressive, and on the latest episode of Hot Ones, Yachty reveals that he’s never tried hot sauce in his life! “I was always curious about, like, how does hot sauce work? Growing up I used to wonder, ‘If I touched it, was it hot?’” he asks during the episode.

As you can probably imagine, Lil Boat’s first experience trying hot sauce didn’t exactly go over well–especially on a show that’s too spicy for some people who’ve been eating spicy food their whole life.

Check out the latest episode of Hot Ones below to see how Yachty fares with his hot sauce challenge.